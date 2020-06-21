× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beverly M. ‘Bev’ Rhodes, our beloved, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother left in the arms of Jesus on June 19, 2020. She was a woman of great courage and strength, always putting her family first. Bev was a secure woman of faith and raised her children to be also.

Beverly was born January 10, 1934 in Paul, Idaho to James L. and Norah H. Rhodes. She married James E. Porch and had 5 children together. She later divorced and remarried Darrell Glasscock in 1984. Bev worked for the State Attorney General for 24 years as a Paralegal.

Bev loved golf, painting, bowling, traveling, music, baking cookies and her grandchildren. She ran in the Governor’s Cup and took 2nd place the year she ran.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Aaron Porch; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her five children Cheryl (Ken) Stensrud, Roger (Sherri) Porch, Kim (Ken) Robbins, Dan (Julie) Porch, and Bruce (Shelley) Porch; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., with burial to follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev’s name are suggested to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or to Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Beverly.