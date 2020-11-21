Betty Louise Hoffman

Betty Lou died peacefully on September 6, 2020 at Brookdale Montclair senior living facility in Poulsbo, WA.

Born on December 10, 1927, to Fern M. (Appmann) and Edward A. Hoffman in Forsyth, she moved with her family to Great Falls in ‘39, where the family owned and ran the Great Falls Floral. She attended Great Falls High School and MSU, graduating with a B.S. degree in 1949.

She taught P.E. and home economics in Havre and Belgrade before moving to Helena, where she taught for a few years before attending Michigan State University, where she earned a master's degree in Home Economic Education. She returned to MT to work as the assistant supervisor of Home Economics Education, office of the state superintendent of public instruction and state advisor for Montana's FHA. She also served as president of the Montana Home Economics Association.

After retiring, she worked in real estate for few years. In 2013, she moved to Poulsbo to be near family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy A. Gander.

Survivors include her sister Barbara A. (Bill) Erickson of Poulsbo, nieces Linda K. Baker of Portland OR and Peggy C. Gander of Bozeman, two grandnieces and two grandnephews.