Betty J. Carlson

Feb. 14, 1926 - April 9, 2021
Great Falls – Betty Jane Carlson, age 95, passed away in the early hours of Friday, April 9th, 2021 at the Benefis Peace Hospice. Per her request, there will be no public funeral or memorial service.
Betty was born on February 14th, 1926 to Martha and George “Harry” Brockway in Helena Montana. She graduated in 1944 from Helena High School. She married James Hand and had two children, James Thomas and Pamela Lee. They were divorced in 1950.
Betty later worked in the Helena National Bank where she met Gordon Brooks Carlson. The couple were married in 1954 and had four children; Claudia, David, Cristy and Morris. Sadly, the girls died of natural causes shortly after birth. Betty dedicated her early life to raising her children and being a supporting wife. Like her mother before her, she was incredibly patient, sweet and supportive but firm, an awesome listener, friend and counselor with enough “spirit” to bring the family back into reasonable alignment when it became necessary. After raising their children, Betty returned to work and with Gordon, managed hotels in Montana and Washington State. After their retirement, they were heavily involved in the Moose club in Helena.
Betty is remembered as a vibrant, active, sweet and fun-loving mother, gramma, sister, aunt and friend who loved life and enjoyed all the people, places and pets that surrounded her. She was always eager to travel, visit new places, and experience new things. She was a wonderful cook and loved to try new food experiences (especially candy and fudge). She was especially fond of the yearly extended family reunion in Idaho where the family refreshed loving relationships, visited for days, terrorized the slots and laughed till they cried…a lot.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Gordon, brothers William (Bill), Richard (Dick), Jack and James (Jim) Brockway, daughter-in-law Marie Carlson and son-in-law Del Grote.
Betty is survived by; son Tom of Helena, daughter Pam of Great Falls, son Dave (Gail) of Ft. Worth, TX and son Mo of Great Falls as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Betty's passing came very sudden. She was a bright and shining star to the end who will be missed and loved forever.
Memorial contributions or donations may be made to Peace Hospice of Montana, 1101 26th St. S, Great Falls, MT 59405 in the name of Betty Carlson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.