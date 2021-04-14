 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty J. Carlson
0 comments

Betty J. Carlson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty J. Carlson

Betty J. Carlson

Feb. 14, 1926 - April 9, 2021

Great Falls – Betty Jane Carlson, age 95, passed away in the early hours of Friday, April 9th, 2021 at the Benefis Peace Hospice. Per her request, there will be no public funeral or memorial service.

Betty was born on February 14th, 1926 to Martha and George “Harry” Brockway in Helena Montana. She graduated in 1944 from Helena High School. She married James Hand and had two children, James Thomas and Pamela Lee. They were divorced in 1950.

Betty later worked in the Helena National Bank where she met Gordon Brooks Carlson. The couple were married in 1954 and had four children; Claudia, David, Cristy and Morris. Sadly, the girls died of natural causes shortly after birth. Betty dedicated her early life to raising her children and being a supporting wife. Like her mother before her, she was incredibly patient, sweet and supportive but firm, an awesome listener, friend and counselor with enough “spirit” to bring the family back into reasonable alignment when it became necessary. After raising their children, Betty returned to work and with Gordon, managed hotels in Montana and Washington State. After their retirement, they were heavily involved in the Moose club in Helena.

Betty is remembered as a vibrant, active, sweet and fun-loving mother, gramma, sister, aunt and friend who loved life and enjoyed all the people, places and pets that surrounded her. She was always eager to travel, visit new places, and experience new things. She was a wonderful cook and loved to try new food experiences (especially candy and fudge). She was especially fond of the yearly extended family reunion in Idaho where the family refreshed loving relationships, visited for days, terrorized the slots and laughed till they cried…a lot.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Gordon, brothers William (Bill), Richard (Dick), Jack and James (Jim) Brockway, daughter-in-law Marie Carlson and son-in-law Del Grote.

Betty is survived by; son Tom of Helena, daughter Pam of Great Falls, son Dave (Gail) of Ft. Worth, TX and son Mo of Great Falls as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Betty's passing came very sudden. She was a bright and shining star to the end who will be missed and loved forever.

Memorial contributions or donations may be made to Peace Hospice of Montana, 1101 26th St. S, Great Falls, MT 59405 in the name of Betty Carlson.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News