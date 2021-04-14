Betty J. Carlson

Feb. 14, 1926 - April 9, 2021

Great Falls – Betty Jane Carlson, age 95, passed away in the early hours of Friday, April 9th, 2021 at the Benefis Peace Hospice. Per her request, there will be no public funeral or memorial service.

Betty was born on February 14th, 1926 to Martha and George “Harry” Brockway in Helena Montana. She graduated in 1944 from Helena High School. She married James Hand and had two children, James Thomas and Pamela Lee. They were divorced in 1950.

Betty later worked in the Helena National Bank where she met Gordon Brooks Carlson. The couple were married in 1954 and had four children; Claudia, David, Cristy and Morris. Sadly, the girls died of natural causes shortly after birth. Betty dedicated her early life to raising her children and being a supporting wife. Like her mother before her, she was incredibly patient, sweet and supportive but firm, an awesome listener, friend and counselor with enough “spirit” to bring the family back into reasonable alignment when it became necessary. After raising their children, Betty returned to work and with Gordon, managed hotels in Montana and Washington State. After their retirement, they were heavily involved in the Moose club in Helena.