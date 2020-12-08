July 9, 1926 – Dec. 1, 2020
Betty Eleanora Smith, 94, of Elliston, MT passed away December 1, 2020 at Beehive Assisted Living in Helena. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and she passed away peacefully in her sleep with her daughter by her side.
Betty was born in Quincy, IL on July 9,1926 and moved to Elliston with her parents, Sam and Ethel White, when she was just a toddler. Soon after, she became a big sister when her sister Jean was born. She graduated from high school in Elliston in 1944. She worked in Helena and helped her parents run their White's Mountain Bar in Elliston for many years.
Betty married Don Smith in 1966 and had their daughter, Tanya, in 1967. The family moved to Deer Lodge in 1969 where Don worked for the MT State Prison Ranch and eventually served as the superintendent of the ranch until the time of his retirement in 1981. Betty worked at some local businesses in Deer Lodge, which included both of the local newspapers. She developed many close relationships at her workplaces.
She was especially close with her youngest granddaughter, Karlee. They were constant companions and she treasured the time she got to spend with Karlee making trips to Walmart, having lunch out on the town, or taking an afternoon break with a smoothie or some frozen yogurt. Betty was well known among her friends and loved ones for her kind, generous heart, her love of gardening, and her elaborate April Fool's Day antics.
Betty was preceded in death by her father (Sam), mother (Ethel), brother (Sam Jr.), husband (Don), and sister (Jean). She is survived by her daughter Tanya (Emmett), and granddaughters Ashley (Nick) and Karlee (Trent), along with many friends in the Elliston and surrounding areas who will miss her dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Beehive Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Betty.
A memorial service for Betty is planned for summer 2021 in Elliston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to the Elliston Community Cemetery, Elliston EMS, or Elliston 27 Club.
