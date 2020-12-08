July 9, 1926 – Dec. 1, 2020

Betty Eleanora Smith, 94, of Elliston, MT passed away December 1, 2020 at Beehive Assisted Living in Helena. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and she passed away peacefully in her sleep with her daughter by her side.

Betty was born in Quincy, IL on July 9,1926 and moved to Elliston with her parents, Sam and Ethel White, when she was just a toddler. Soon after, she became a big sister when her sister Jean was born. She graduated from high school in Elliston in 1944. She worked in Helena and helped her parents run their White's Mountain Bar in Elliston for many years.

Betty married Don Smith in 1966 and had their daughter, Tanya, in 1967. The family moved to Deer Lodge in 1969 where Don worked for the MT State Prison Ranch and eventually served as the superintendent of the ranch until the time of his retirement in 1981. Betty worked at some local businesses in Deer Lodge, which included both of the local newspapers. She developed many close relationships at her workplaces.