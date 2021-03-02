Jan. 16, 1934 - Feb. 8, 2021

Bernice Catherine Hunt, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday February 8, 2021, at Meadow Wind Assisted Living in Casper, Wyoming. She requested no services be held in a way only Bernice could say it. Bernice was born January 16, 1934 in Eugene, OR. Bernice married David Lee Hunt in 1954, they were married just shy of 54 years. Together they had three children, Carolyn, Everette and Nadine. Bernice had a son named Johnie from a previous marriage. Bernice enjoyed gardening on her land where she also raised her layer chickens well into her 80's. Bernice loved to laugh and was known to pull a prank or two from time to time.