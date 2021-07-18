Bernice "Bea" Era Jorgenson

Bernice “Bea” Era Jorgensen went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020.

Bea was born on February 13, 1934 to George and Era Haradon in St. Paul, MN. At an early age she fell in love with horses. By the rime she was a teenager, her father would take her to Pro Rodeos where she would ride in the grand entry and was learning to trick ride. She married a rodeo clown, Lyle Olson in 1951. Together they had two children, Cynthia and John. Following the divorce Bea met Richard Jorgensen whom she married in 1963. They had three more children, Joseph, JoAnn, and Jeff.

Bea was a true woman of love. She loved the Lord, her family, her children, and all animals (especially horses and deer). She loved the mountains and flowers (wild and domestic) and enjoyed hunting for elk. Bea had a special love for Sunday School children. She was a Sunday School Teacher for years at Christ Lutheran Church in north St. Paul, MN before her call for the mountains moved the family to Helena, MT.

In 1977, the family moved to Montana and lived in a tent with no water or power for six months while Rich began building their home. In the 7th month, Bea moved into half the basement. As progress moved ahead so did Bea. She kept moving right on Rich's building heels. It was a rough experience, but she never complained.