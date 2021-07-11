Bernice “Bea” Era Jorgensen went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020.
Bea was born on February 13, 1934 to George and Era Haradon in St. Paul, MN. At an early age she fell in love with horses. By the rime she was a teenager, her father would take her to Pro Rodeos where she would ride in the grand entry and was learning to trick ride. She married a rodeo clown, Lyle Olson in 1951. Together they had two children, Cynthia and John. Following the divorce Bea met Richard Jorgensen whom she married in 1963. They had three more children, Joseph, JoAnn, and Jeff.
Bea was a true woman of love. She loved the Lord, her family, her children, and all animals (especially horses and deer). She loved the mountains and flowers (wild and domestic) and enjoyed hunting for elk. Bea had a special love for Sunday School children. She was a Sunday School Teacher for years at Christ Lutheran Church in north St. Paul, MN before her call for the mountains moved the family to Helena, MT.
In 1977, the family moved to Montana and lived in a tent with no water or power for six months while Rich began building their home. In the 7th month, Bea moved into half the basement. As progress moved ahead so did Bea. She kept moving right on Rich’s building heels. It was a rough experience, but she never complained.
Bea and Rich joined First Lutheran Church and in her later years, she became involved with the Sunday School. How she loved those teachers and children. Before classes there were greetings, laughter, and hugs for everyone. She would bring treats for birthdays and good attendance. And she would spend hours at home keeping attendance records and birthdays. She also would make Sunday School door decorations for each holiday. Bea was a true person of love.
Rich got a job with Sletten Construction and was away from the home most of the time so Bea became the glue that held the family together. Years later, Bea opened up a gift store in Readers Alley call Alley Cat Candles & Crafts. She later moved to Last Chance Gulch across from the trolley.
As a lover of all animals, Bea volunteered with the Como Park Zoo as a docent. She would take animals to the inner city and grade schools for kids to see and experience. She usually took a baby African lion or a Himalayan bear. She was the lady that the neighbors would bring wounded or stray animals to. They had a fox, skunks, two racoons, a screeching owl, a great horned owl, magpie, turkeys, rabbits, and their horses, cats, and dogs.
Bea loved elk hunting (especially on horseback) and was successful. She enjoyed skiing and spent countless hours in her flower gardens. She also loved most any activity that the whole family was involved in.
Bea was preceded in passing by her parents George and Era Haradon; a half-brother in Germany, Eric Spethmann; and her sister, Dorothy Priebe of Clear Lake, WI.
She is survived by her husband Rich Jorgensen; children, Cynthia (Rick) Ernst of Las Vegas, John Jorgensen of Hernando, FL, Joe Jorgensen of Helena, JoAnn (Jerry) Steen of Missoula, Jeff (Chris) Jorgensen of Lincoln, MT; grandchildren, Wyatt, Rhett, and Maggie Jorgensen, Jett, Jade and Joel Steen. As well as Billy, Kate, Charlie, and Amanda Jeske; and Nick Jorgensen.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception at the church to follow. Interment will follow the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Bea.
