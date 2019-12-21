Elmer “Barney” Bernard passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Elmer D. Bernard was born on November 12, 1930 to Sebastian and Florence Bernard in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was the youngest of three boys and the last to survive this clan. Barney was also preceded in death by many relatives and friends including his dear friend, Connie Ruff.
Barney joined the USAF where he proudly served as a radio control operator on board USAF aircraft in Korea. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Fairmount, ND where he married his high school sweetheart, Gwen Schutt. Barney attended the North Dakota School of Science where he gained a degree in electronics. This education paved the way for him to move to Helena, MT and work for Mountain Bell telephone company – a career that spanned more than 20 years and friendships lasting a life time. From the marriage to Gwen, three children were born – Debra, David and Dwight. The marriage ended in divorce. Barney later married Mary Cunningham. She was his best friend and confidant. Mary preceded him death in 1992. After Mary’s passing, Barney lived the remainder of his life in East Helena, enjoying friends at the VFW where he had served as the Post Commander. Barney LOVED fishing and Beaver Creek was always an adventure for him.
Barney is survived by his children, Debra (Jim) Watson, David Bernard, Dwight (Jane) Bernard, Lynda (Roy) McBride, Gary (Robyn ) Butcher, Jody (Robin) Hood , and grandchildren Anna (Leland) Geletka, Ellen Watson, Tyler Watson, Meghan (Alan) Sinner, Douglas (Ashely) Korin, Jake (Carrie) Bernard, Chris (Crystal) Moody, Erica McBride, AJ (Erica) Shotnokoff, Joshua (Matt) Alex-McBride, Cody (Yari) McBride, Justin McBride, Kristen Butcher and 15 great grandchildren.
Barney has requested no formal funeral service.
On December 22nd at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10010, 113 W Main St in East Helena, Barney requests your presence to drink a toast and share a fond memory. Memorial donations may be made to the VFW in East Helena or an organization of choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Barney.
