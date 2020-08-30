Berger, Sharon VanNoy

Sharon VanNoy Berger passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, in the presence of her three children.
Sharon was born July 13, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana, to Arthur (Art) and Violet (Vi) VanNoy. She was the youngest of three children; sister Artha Mae Slaughter and brother Howard “Howie” VanNoy. Sharon grew up in Helena and graduated from Helena High School. She went on to attend Montana State University, earning her degree in education. She was a proud member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at MSU. She always looked forward to and enjoyed her frequent reunions with her sorority sisters up until her passing.
Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Lee, on July 17, 1966, in Butte. Upon graduating from college, Sharon moved to Las Vegas to begin her teaching career. It was soon after though that she came back to Montana to be with Lee and begin to raise a family in Helena. Sharon and Lee have three wonderful children and six grandchildren. Derek and Simone Berger reside in Issaquah, WA, and have two children – Blake and Brienne. Brandon (Buddy) and Janell Berger live in Billings with two children – Spencer and Kamryn, and Dacia and Craig Prather live in Whitefish and have two children – Hagen and Axel.
Family, and most particularly, grandkids, were what Sharon loved most and held dearest to her heart. Time with the “granddarlings” could never come soon enough for her! Sharon became known as Meema or Meeme by all her grandchildren! They were the treasures in her life and every time she was with them, there was always at least one leading her around by her fingers!
Sharon’s hobbies all kept her close to home. Gardening became one of her favorites. She enjoyed her time working endlessly in her expansive flower gardens in Kalispell, all the while Lee complaining about the weeds (even though never one to be found with her green thumb!). She also loved to read and write, always having a book in hand. Mom kept endless notes and diaries, and it was always one of her passions to sometime write a book, but never did (grandkid time did not permit this).
Her keen sense of grammar and writing was always most beneficial to her children when it was time to have to write any essay or paper – she was always available to proof and edit! A handwritten note could always be expected in the mail! Travel was another of her passions. While raising their children, this mostly involved camping and summer days boating at Canyon Ferry. Later the travels finally became more expansive, with European trips with Lee, friends and family. Her favorite was when Lee finally took her to France, a lifelong dream!
Friendships were very important to Sharon. She kept in touch with many throughout her life, particularly her Helena neighbors, high school classmates, sorority sisters and all she and Lee’s close friends. Rarely did she miss a high school or sorority reunion. She was an active member of the PEO chapters in Helena and then Kalispell. This organization was very dear to her.
Upon Lee’s passing in 2018, mom was fortunate enough to get to live out her final years with family. She moved in with Dacia and her family, and so enjoyed getting to be around the grandkids daily.
We know that when Sharon arrived in Heaven and they asked her how she’s doing, her response was “I’m Good!” Sharon’s positive outlook on life warmed our hearts and reminds us to find the best in everything!
Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 52 years, Lee; mother and father, Art and Vi VanNoy; sister Ardie Slaughter, and brother Howard VanNoy. She is survived by her three children, Derek (Simone) Berger, Brandon “Buddy” (Janell) Berger, and Dacia (Craig) Prather. Meema is also survived by her six beautiful grandchildren; Blake, Brienne, Spencer, Kami, Hagen and Axel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be directed in Sharon’s name to MT PEO – JHH Scholarship, c/o Nanci Schoenfelder, 735 7th Ave. N., Glasgow, MT 59230. Friends are encouraged to visit Dahl Funeral Chapel’s website at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to leave notes of condolences and share memories. A private service is planned for a later date.
