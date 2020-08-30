Berger, Sharon VanNoy

Sharon’s hobbies all kept her close to home. Gardening became one of her favorites. She enjoyed her time working endlessly in her expansive flower gardens in Kalispell, all the while Lee complaining about the weeds (even though never one to be found with her green thumb!). She also loved to read and write, always having a book in hand. Mom kept endless notes and diaries, and it was always one of her passions to sometime write a book, but never did (grandkid time did not permit this).

Her keen sense of grammar and writing was always most beneficial to her children when it was time to have to write any essay or paper – she was always available to proof and edit! A handwritten note could always be expected in the mail! Travel was another of her passions. While raising their children, this mostly involved camping and summer days boating at Canyon Ferry. Later the travels finally became more expansive, with European trips with Lee, friends and family. Her favorite was when Lee finally took her to France, a lifelong dream!

Friendships were very important to Sharon. She kept in touch with many throughout her life, particularly her Helena neighbors, high school classmates, sorority sisters and all she and Lee’s close friends. Rarely did she miss a high school or sorority reunion. She was an active member of the PEO chapters in Helena and then Kalispell. This organization was very dear to her.