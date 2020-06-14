Berg, Victor James

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Victor James Berg, born Easter Sunday March 28, 1937, went to be with Jesus Christ and receive his reward on Thursday, June 4th.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jonett Berg and sons, Jonathan Berg (Becky) and Paul Berg (Amelia); eleven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Elwyn Berg (Marilyn); 6 nieces and 7 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marian Berg; his sister Eleanore Edgerton (David); brother, David Berg (Marie) and Alvin Berg (Julia).

He spent his life serving others with graciousness and compassion in all he did. He served as a pastor for 36 yrs. He was the chaplain for the Wyoming State Penitentiary for 2 years and continued jail and prison ministry during his time in Helena while serving as a pastor and during his retirement until stomach cancer made it impossible for him to do so. He served the Helena Church of the Nazarene as pastor for 18 years and the Salvation Army Social Services for 16 years following retirement.

He is remembered for his gentle, compassionate spirit, his unwavering faith and service to Jesus, his impact on numerous lives through his pastoral and personal care, and for his constant belief that life was always better than he deserved. His life was a reflection of Christ’s love for him even in his final hours.