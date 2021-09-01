Benjamin Michael Sperry

June 16, 1987 - July 30, 2021
Ben passed away quietly and without pain after a heroic battle for life due to a work place accident.
His favorite things in life were to be with his fiancee, Collette, camping, hiking and fishing. His parent, sibling, and nieces were never far from his mind. All of the experiences we've had together will never be forgotten.
Preceded in death by grandparents: Donald Sperry and his beloved grandma Elizabeth Stanton.
Survived by: Fiancee, Collete Hatung: Grandparents Margret Sperry, Paul Herrick, and William Stanton. Parents: Michael Sperry, Susan(Calvin) Hewitt. Siblings: Jennifer Herrick, Jeremiah Sperry, Zach Hewitt, Kassie Ellsworth. Several and very much adored nieces and nephew. Aunties, uncles and cousins galore.
A small celebration of life will be held September 19 at the old fire hall in East Helena between 1 and 3.
Please share you stories and memories of Ben: BenSperryandLife/@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.