Benjamin Michael Sperry
Benjamin Michael Sperry

June 16, 1987 - July 30, 2021

Ben passed away quietly and without pain after a heroic battle for life due to a work place accident.

His favorite things in life were to be with his fiancee, Collette, camping, hiking and fishing. His parent, sibling, and nieces were never far from his mind. All of the experiences we've had together will never be forgotten.

Preceded in death by grandparents: Donald Sperry and his beloved grandma Elizabeth Stanton.

Survived by: Fiancee, Collete Hatung: Grandparents Margret Sperry, Paul Herrick, and William Stanton. Parents: Michael Sperry, Susan(Calvin) Hewitt. Siblings: Jennifer Herrick, Jeremiah Sperry, Zach Hewitt, Kassie Ellsworth. Several and very much adored nieces and nephew. Aunties, uncles and cousins galore.

A small celebration of life will be held September 19 at the old fire hall in East Helena between 1 and 3.

Please share you stories and memories of Ben: BenSperryandLife/@gmail.com

