Benjamin Franklin Johns passed away from complications due to COVID 19 on January 14, 2021.
Ben was born to Benjamin Sink Johns and Frankie Miller Johns on June 9, 1936 in Lewistown, Montana. He was raised in Two Dot and Harlowton, Montana. He graduated from high school in Harlowton and then went onto Rocky Mountain College, earning a degree in Business Administration.
Following earning his degree he enrolled in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged Ben moved to Helena to begin his employment with the IRS. It was during that time that he met Judy Rennie and they were married in White Sulphur Springs on April 12, 1963. Ben then went on to be the Budget Director for the State of Montana. After his time as State Budget Director he became Deputy Director of Social and Rehabilitation Services. Following retirement he worked part time at MHESAC.
Ben enjoyed photography and for years put out a yearly calendar to family and friends. He loved spending time in Yellowstone and traveling around taking pictures. He always had a good story and most of them were about Harlowton. Ben had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. Ben loved spending time with family and was very dedicated to his grandchildren and great grandchildren who called him “Popeye”. He also had many wonderful friends that he spent time with.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy Rennie Johns, sister Patricia Hautzinger, brother Gary Johns and great granddaughter Willow Grace Stigman.
He is survived by his children Heather (Roger) Johnson, Gretchen Grove, both of Helena; son Bryce (Jody) Johns of Choteau; Sister Charmaine (Ron) Fisher of Billings; Grandchildren; Bryant (Jamie) Grove, Nicole (Aaron) Wood, Brooke (AJ) Shelley, Hannah (Ethan) Buffington, Alyssa Stromberg, Atha Johns and great grandchildren Lane, Kate, Madison, Tucker, Aubree, Dayzee, Aliyah (due in March); sister and brother in laws and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and due to COVID 19 there are no services planned at this time. There will be a memorial picnic at a later date. Memorial donations in Ben's name can be made to The Friendship Center at 1430 Sanders, Helena, MT 59601; or Lewis and Clark Humane Society, PO Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Big Sky Cremation & Twitchell Funeral Services.
