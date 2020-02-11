Bell, Keith Dennis

Oct. 27, 1945 – Feb. 6, 2020

Corvallis – Keith Dennis Bell, 74 of Corvallis lost his battle with pancreatic cancer February 6, 2020. He passed in his home surrounded by his family.

Keith was born October 27, 1945 in Williston, North Dakota the son of the late Thelma and Bill Bell. He was raised and educated in Alexander North Dakota and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Dickinson State University in Dickinson, ND..

On March 27, 1967, Keith and Anita Nygard were married. They lived in Wyoming and Idaho and eventually moved to Montana, the place he called home. Keith was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Keith also had a green thumb, loved to garden and maintained a wide variety of exquisite house plants and orchids. He had a mechanical mind and could often be found in the garage working on his cars or tinkering with a project. Keith worked as Director of Environmental Health in Columbus, Montana and Big Timber, Montana and was a member of Kiwanis.