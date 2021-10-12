Oct. 25, 1964 - Oct. 7, 2021

Becky Leigh Benson was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully in the afternoon, on October 7th at St. Peter's Hospital.

Becky was born in Helena, Montana on October 25th, 1964 to Harold and Lorna Barry. She attended Montana City Elementary School and attended Jefferson High School for her first three years and graduated from Helena High School.

Becky joined the National Guard when she was 18 and served for 10 years where she achieved the rank of Sargent.

Her first marriage was to Tim Grove in Germany and was later blessed with their daughter Shelbi in 1992.

She met her second husband, Mike, while serving in the National Guard at Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana. They were married on a beautiful fall day September 25th, 1993 in Clancy, Montana. They made their home on top of the mountain in 1994 with her daughter Shelbi. In 1999 they were blessed with their second daughter, Kahsiah.