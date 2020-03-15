Beagles, Janet E. McDonnell

Janet Beagles, a lifelong resident of Montana passed away on March 8, 2020 at Beehive Homes of Helena. She was the daughter of Frank E. and Mae (Grant) McDonnell, and the granddaughter of James J. Grant, one of Montana's first territorial marshals.
Janet grew up in Great Falls, graduating from the Ursuline Academy in June 1946. She received a bachelor's degree in Bacteriology from the [now] University of Montana in 1950. At the UM, Janet was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She interned as a medical technologist at Saint John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY then worked as a med tech in Billings, Great Falls, and Fort Harrison in Helena. She also ran the Red Cross blood bank.
Janet married Philip Beagles on March 2, 1957 in Great Falls. They made their home in Butte, Montana where they raised their five children. After living in Butte for 50 years, Janet and Phil moved to Helena to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Janet was involved with many organizations during her lifetime. As a youth she was a Girl Scout and continued scouting activity to become the leader for her daughters and then serve on the board of directors for two years. Janet supported her children's varied interests becoming involved in 4-H, Brownies, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and school activities. She stayed active in Kappa Kappa Gamma and served as President of the Alumni in Butte. She served at all levels of Copper City Women's Club and was a member of Junior League and Young Republicans. Janet also enjoyed playing bridge and had a great group of friends that played cards for many years. She was active at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Butte and at Saint Mary Catholic Community in Helena.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, four infant brothers, her husband Phil, and grandson Shawn Berry. She is survived by her sons, Grant (Ellen) Beagles of Lewisville, TX, Stuart (Karla) Beagles of Helena, and David (Jeannette) Beagles of Great Falls, her daughters, Marie (Paul) Stark and LeeAnn (Jack) Berry, both of Helena, and her grandchildren, Kathleen, Grant (Jessica), and Philip Beagles, Marty (Kara) and Nick (Tiffany) Burckhard, Ian and Amy Beagles, Megan (fiancé Collin) and Jamie Berry, and Alicia (Ben), Andy and Addison Beagles and 10 great grandchildren (with the 11th on the way).
On Monday, March 16, 2020 the family will greet friends at 4:30 at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave, Helena followed by a vigil at 5:00. A mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Saint Mary's with a reception following. Interment will follow in Great Falls beside her parents, brothers, and grandson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the charity of donor's choice. Janet's heart was always with Saint Mary Catholic Community, Helena Food Share and God’s Love. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janet.
