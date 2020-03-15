Beagles, Janet E. McDonnell

Janet Beagles, a lifelong resident of Montana passed away on March 8, 2020 at Beehive Homes of Helena. She was the daughter of Frank E. and Mae (Grant) McDonnell, and the granddaughter of James J. Grant, one of Montana's first territorial marshals.

Janet grew up in Great Falls, graduating from the Ursuline Academy in June 1946. She received a bachelor's degree in Bacteriology from the [now] University of Montana in 1950. At the UM, Janet was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She interned as a medical technologist at Saint John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY then worked as a med tech in Billings, Great Falls, and Fort Harrison in Helena. She also ran the Red Cross blood bank.

Janet married Philip Beagles on March 2, 1957 in Great Falls. They made their home in Butte, Montana where they raised their five children. After living in Butte for 50 years, Janet and Phil moved to Helena to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

