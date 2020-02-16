Bauer, Walter Richard

Walter passed away on January 28, 2020.

Walt was born in a sod house on January 30, 1923 near Burlington, Colorado to Martin and Anna Bauer. He was raised on their wheat farm and started helping his dad in the fields and driving the wagon at age six. He played football and ran track in high school. Nicknamed “Lefty”, he graduated from Burlington High in 1941.

Walt was drafted into the Army and started Army Specialized Training Program at South Dakota State. He was sent overseas as a sniper and fought in France and Germany. While fighting in the Ruhr Pocket, he was wounded on April 13, 1945. He incurred shrapnel wounds for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. He served as Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and on the board of MT Veteran’s Cemetery program. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On December 4, 1948, Walt married Phyllis from Bridgeport, NE in Denver, CO. They raised their family in Aurora, CO. Walt’s career as a financial advisor started when he served as Vice-President for Gordon Brown Securities. He later became an independent advisor and served clients throughout the Western Plains states. Partially retired, Walt and Phyllis moved to Bozeman and later to Helena, MT.