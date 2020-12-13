Barton “Bart” Toney

Not being one to settle down, Bart decided to ask his long-time friend, Mark “Miller the Driller” back into the water well business, forming A10 Drilling and Toney Water Systems. Because of their reputation for hard work and fair dealing this business quickly became the respected choice in the field.

To his family and those who knew him through business and the community, Bart Toney was a man of integrity, honesty, and hard work. If he started a job, he finished it. You could count on Bart to be a straight shooter.

Working hard paired with playing hard, Bart and Trish loved to travel. You could find them exploring and laughing together in Vegas, Arizona, on a cruise ship, or any number of tropical islands. They particularly enjoyed sharing these travels with family and a close group of friends who became their second family. Each of you who shared these adventures held a special place in Bart’s heart.

Bart was a treasured Grandpa to 8 grandchildren. He shared special memories with each of them at the cabin, roasting hotdogs, boating, riding jet skis, and playing at the home place. An extra special time was spent together with the whole family Razor riding on top of Duck Creek in early summer 2020.