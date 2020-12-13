Barton “Bart” Toney was born in Helena, MT on January 1, 1959 to Lloyd F. Toney and Lesley Poston Reid. He grew up in Townsend, MT and graduated from Broadwater High School in 1977. Bart married his high school sweetheart, Patricia “Trish” Dundas on November 25, 1977. They started their life together in Townsend, MT.
Bart was a dedicated husband and worker as he and Trish built their life together. A versatile guy, never afraid to get his hands dirty, he worked several farm equipment mechanic jobs. The early good years were spent working with Darrel and Rick, and Herb (Townsend Implement).
Bart and Trish welcomed three children, April, Brett and Amber. Family time was important to the Toney family and they spent a lot of time together in the outdoors, camping, boating, snowmobiling, gold panning, and searching for treasures in the mountains of Montana. These times together built a strong family bond and many special memories. Additionally, a foundation of togetherness and hard work was forged from the beginning with participation of the whole family in custom combining work for local ranchers, which required long days and nights, and the kids learning to work until they fell asleep in the farm equipment.
The next adventure involved moving to East Helena, MT to work for Harold and Leslie Reid in their water well drilling business. With his personal drive, Trish’s support, and their willingness to put in the long hours needed to make the business grow, he quickly moved into an ownership position in the business. Under Bart’s direction, this well known and respected business provided a valuable service to the local region. After achieving success in the water well business, he launched a new venture with his son Brett in Toney Electric. True to his father’s example, Brett was quickly successful.
Not being one to settle down, Bart decided to ask his long-time friend, Mark “Miller the Driller” back into the water well business, forming A10 Drilling and Toney Water Systems. Because of their reputation for hard work and fair dealing this business quickly became the respected choice in the field.
To his family and those who knew him through business and the community, Bart Toney was a man of integrity, honesty, and hard work. If he started a job, he finished it. You could count on Bart to be a straight shooter.
Working hard paired with playing hard, Bart and Trish loved to travel. You could find them exploring and laughing together in Vegas, Arizona, on a cruise ship, or any number of tropical islands. They particularly enjoyed sharing these travels with family and a close group of friends who became their second family. Each of you who shared these adventures held a special place in Bart’s heart.
Bart was a treasured Grandpa to 8 grandchildren. He shared special memories with each of them at the cabin, roasting hotdogs, boating, riding jet skis, and playing at the home place. An extra special time was spent together with the whole family Razor riding on top of Duck Creek in early summer 2020.
Bart and Trish spent the summer of 2020 back on farm equipment, swathing and baling with their dear friend Joe and his boys, Colin and Justin. Even in retirement it was impossible to slow him down. Bart left us doing what he loved, spending his last day on the farm and in the shop, with Trish by his side.
Bart Toney is survived by his wife, Trish Toney, their children April (Jon) Wilhelm, Amber (Steve) Johnson, Sarah (Khris) Dowling, grandchildren Trevor, Halley, Baylee, Amra, Cameron, Hunter, Aubrey, and Jake. Siblings, Daniel (Lori) Cameron, David (Patricia) Cameron, Shawn (Cathy) Toney, Julie (Bill) Abney, Gail Bagaoisan, and many treasured friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lesley, brothers Steve Cameron and Gary Toney, and their son Brett Toney.
Viewing will be held at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend on Tuesday, December 15th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 16th at 11 a.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, in Helena, with reception following. Interment to follow at Radersburg Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bart’s life. The family would like to thank Townsend first responders and Townsend Billings Clinic for their service. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bart.
