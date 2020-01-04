While stationed in Germany, Betty and Gordon Barraugh welcomed their little angel, Terri, into the world. The family followed Gordon's military assignments. Finally they made their home in Helena. Terri went to school in Helena and graduated from Helena High School.
Soon after graduation, Terri began working at Helena Industries. She was employed there until the Farm in the Dell opened. Terri was one of the first workers there, Terri loved her work at the farm and she was always a staff favorite. She spent her time in the greenhouses. When the Farm began providing vases of flowers to local restaurants Terri prepared the vases and helped deliver them. Eventually that experience allowed her to move to the Westmont Flower Company as it opened.
Terri had a spirit of adventure. She loved riding the motorcycle with her brother Eric. Often on a beautiful summer day, she would say to Eric, "It's a good day to go for a ride." She loved rollercoasters and jet skis too. Nothing frightened her.
Terri is survived by her mother Betty and older brother Eric. Her extended family includes a niece, a grandniece, and grandnephew as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. Terri loved and was loved by many of people who worked with her.
The family wants to thank the staff at the Westmont Lewis and Clark Home for the wonderful care and support they provided while Terri was in their care.
Terri enjoyed a wonderful life with her mother. Her life was full of family and friends. Her beautiful crooked smile and easy manner endeared her to everybody she met.
A memorial service celebrating Terri’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Terri.
