Barnes, Neal Owen

Neal Owen Barnes (86) of Basin, Montana, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and is now in God’s care. Neal was born in Missoula, Montana, and has lived throughout western Montana and made friends everywhere he went. Neal was a proud United States Navy Veteran, was the commander of the VFW, and was an active life member. During his life, he worked as a machinist at the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, and a flooring specialist in Butte and Helena.

Neal was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor by playing pranks on family and friends. He was also extremely giving and generous throughout his life. He enjoyed time with family doing activities, such as hunting, fishing, and shooting. Favorite memories of the family include being shown all of his favorite fishing and hunting grounds while growing up, going on drives through Sheepshead and Manny Lake areas, and trips to Lake Helena and Canyon Ferry. He also enjoyed spending time in the mountains with his metal detector as well as searching for sapphires, garnet, and any other treasures he could find. He enjoyed making jewelry from the gems he would find during these trips. He will truly be missed by all.