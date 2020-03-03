Barnes, Neal Owen

Neal Owen Barnes (86) of Basin, Montana, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and is now in God’s care. Neal was born in Missoula, Montana, and has lived throughout western Montana and made friends everywhere he went. Neal was a proud United States Navy Veteran, was the commander of the VFW, and was an active life member. During his life, he worked as a machinist at the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, and a flooring specialist in Butte and Helena.
You have free articles remaining.
Neal was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor by playing pranks on family and friends. He was also extremely giving and generous throughout his life. He enjoyed time with family doing activities, such as hunting, fishing, and shooting. Favorite memories of the family include being shown all of his favorite fishing and hunting grounds while growing up, going on drives through Sheepshead and Manny Lake areas, and trips to Lake Helena and Canyon Ferry. He also enjoyed spending time in the mountains with his metal detector as well as searching for sapphires, garnet, and any other treasures he could find. He enjoyed making jewelry from the gems he would find during these trips. He will truly be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Frances and Owen Barnes, his sister; Joanne Barnes, daughter; Debbie Barnes, son; Jim Barnes, and grandsons; Neal Barnes and Sean Conell. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law; Marvin and Marilyn, daughters; Cindy and Kathy Barnes, son; Mike Barnes, three grandsons, four granddaughters, three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Boulder, Montana, at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 4, beginning at 3:00 pm with family and friends invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.