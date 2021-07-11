Barbara Worcester Stephen, 76, passed away on July 5, 2021, after a valiant struggle with complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).
She was born Barbara Livingston Worcester to Donald Emmett Worcester and Barbara Livingston Peck in Berkeley, California, on May 27, 1945, where her father was stationed with the U.S. Navy during World War II. Later she lived In Gainesville, Florida, where her father was a professor at the University of Florida, as well as in Spain, while her father furthered his studies.
After graduating from Gainesville High School in 1963, she and her family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where her father became chair of the history department at Texas Christian University. Barb graduated from TCU in 3 years in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish. That same year, Barb married Spencer Tucker; they divorced in 1973.
Barb worked for the Texas State Employment Service and married Michael Stephen (who died of cancer in 1993). After moving to Helena, Montana, she worked for the Department of Labor and Industry for several years and attended Montana Tech in Butte, earning a bachelor's degree in computer science; this led to her new career as a software engineer for Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she worked until her retirement in 2007.
Barb met Ron Solberg, her life partner for the next 28 years, at the YMCA gym. During their very special relationship, they built their dream home, created a place for her beloved rescue horses, and traveled. Favorite trips included a month on the South Island of New Zealand and hiking the Grand Canyon several times (including hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day, and then laughing at each other for days as they hobbled around trying to recover).
Barb was an immensely kind-hearted and loving person. She adored animals, especially horses and dogs, and supported many animal-rescue organizations. Her lifelong love of horses (especially her beloved Panama and Jett) led to her competing in dressage events in Florida, Texas, and Montana. Barb was a voracious reader of books. She loved learning about the natural world, especially geology and astronomy. On road trips she would read up on the local geology and current position of the planets and stars. About the only time you'd see her watching TV would be a PBS Nova or Nature program.
She also had a passion for cooking, and there was no complicated recipe she wasn't willing to take on.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Emmett Worcester and Barbara Livingston Peck, and her twin sister Betty Worcester.
She is survived by partner Ron Solberg of Helena, Montana, and Ron's daughters Jessica Solberg (Gavin Remaley) of Boise, Idaho, and Regina (Chad) Hultin of Helena, and Ron's grandchildren Nathan Hultin and Ava Hultin; brother Harris (Julie) Worcester, of Aledo, Texas; niece Melanie (Denny) Whitson of Dallas, Texas; nephew Jonas (Pia) Adler of Salt Lake City, Utah; niece and nephews Elysia, Tristen, and Angus Worcester of Aledo, Texas; great-nieces and nephews Kiley, Avery, Cole, and Brice Whitson of Dallas, Texas; and great-nephew Asa Adler of Salt Lake City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal-rescue organization of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Barb.
