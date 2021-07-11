Barbara Worcester Stephen, 76, passed away on July 5, 2021, after a valiant struggle with complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

She was born Barbara Livingston Worcester to Donald Emmett Worcester and Barbara Livingston Peck in Berkeley, California, on May 27, 1945, where her father was stationed with the U.S. Navy during World War II. Later she lived In Gainesville, Florida, where her father was a professor at the University of Florida, as well as in Spain, while her father furthered his studies.

After graduating from Gainesville High School in 1963, she and her family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where her father became chair of the history department at Texas Christian University. Barb graduated from TCU in 3 years in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish. That same year, Barb married Spencer Tucker; they divorced in 1973.

Barb worked for the Texas State Employment Service and married Michael Stephen (who died of cancer in 1993). After moving to Helena, Montana, she worked for the Department of Labor and Industry for several years and attended Montana Tech in Butte, earning a bachelor's degree in computer science; this led to her new career as a software engineer for Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she worked until her retirement in 2007.