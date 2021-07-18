Barbara Smith

In the early morning of Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Barbara Adele Durnell Smith passed away in Helena, MT, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 24, 1948, in Escondido, CA. to Clyde and Adele Durnell.

Barbara was raised in Farmington and Santa Fe, NM where she graduated from HS in 1966. She married Steve Smith on February 6, 1982, and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and later to Helena, MT.

Barbara enjoyed camping, crocheting, board games and spending time with her grandchildren. Her love and kindness will continue to be felt and sorely missed by many. She was a member of PEO and Eastern Star. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Steve Smith. Two sons, Russell, (wife Jacqui) of Helena and Jeffrey (wife Sandi) of OK; seven grandchildren, Zion, Roan, Adelei and Olivia of Helena and Kyle, Shelby and AJ of OK. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Noble and family.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Barbara.