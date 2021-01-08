Barbara Louella Nelson

Barbara was raised in Helena and attended Helena Cathedral High School graduating in 1963. She lived in the family home on Poplar St with her younger sisters Lyla, Cheri and brother Ken. She loved her early years in Helena going to her grandparents cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake in the summers. Upon graduating from high school she attended nursing school at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. She then attended Western Montana College in Dillon where at a sock hop dance she met Neil Nelson. Barbara and Neil were married in 1967 in Helena and enjoyed the next 53 years together. Following Neils teaching career they moved to Antelope, MT in the fall of 1969. Shortly after arriving in Antelope son Kyle arrived. In 1972 son Glenn arrived. In those years she enjoyed supporting Neil's coaching & teaching career. In the summers they worked at Hell's Half Acre Lookout on the Bitterroot National Forest.

She loved those summers in the mountains enjoying family & friends that came to visit. Barbs warm & generous heart were hallmarks of her life endearing her to people wherever she went. In 1977 the family moved to Melstone, MT where she worked as a substitute teacher and in the summer of 1979 the family moved to Eureka, MT where they remained for the next 20 years. During those years Barb was the “do it all” mom, supporting her sons sports endeavors, camping, fishing, hunting & numerous adventures traveling across the United States. She was a great example to her kids instilling in her boys the love of work and play and always giving your best in whatever you do in life. While living in Eureka, Barb worked at a Christmas tree farm, bank teller, a cook before starting her own travel agency & escrow service in 1987 that she ran and operated for 10 years. In 1999 Neil and Barb moved to Libby, MT where she worked summers as a cook for Big Sky Catering & substitute teacher in the winter. Barb was a culinary artist when it came to working in the kitchen and shared her many talents with friends and family.