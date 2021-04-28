Barbara Kaye Poepping (Young) was born July 6, 1938 to Margaret (Matson) and Darnell Young, in Charles City, Iowa. After graduating from high school, Barb moved to Minneapolis. She later married Ronald Richter, where they resided in Hawaii and South Dakota, while raising their daughters.

Barb later married Richard (Dick) Poepping in 1985, where they resided in Helena. They later relocated to Denver and Kansas City, where Barb continued her career with the Federal Reserve. During her career there, Barb proudly earned employee of the year. Most recently, Barb enjoyed working the last 15 years giving out hugs at Macy's in Helena, until March 2020.

Barb loved the outdoors. Boating, camping, cooking, gardening and loved dogs.

Preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Poepping, her parents, sister Carol, brothers Michael and Jack and infant daughter Diana.

Barb is survived by daughters Kathryn, Debbie and Roxanne, stepchildren Lynda and KJ Poepping, Hannah Schaefer, as well as sisters Connie Hornfeck, Jan Guimont, 4 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and best friend Diane Russell.

Please join us in laying Barb to rest at Forestvale Cemetery on Saturday, May 1st, 11:00 AM. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Barb.