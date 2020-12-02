Barbara Joan Kelley Gallagher

It was during her time on the Kalispell City Council that she met her beloved husband Lawrence Gallagher. They were drawn together by their shared passion for community development and service and their support for one another as they were healing from difficult times in their lives. They married on Valentine's Day in 1997 and eventually moved to Larry's native Helena where Barbara continued to be active in the local community. She was involved in multiple ministries through Life Covenant Church. She and Larry volunteered at Helena Food Share and Barbara also supported the Florence Crittenton Home. Their home was filled with family, friends, laughter, and love.

Upon moving to the Touchmark retirement community in 2018, she served on their residents' committees. In the past few years, she has also been active in community education about Alzheimer's Disease and mental illness. She was generous with her time and talents, always willing to provide any assistance she could to those around her.