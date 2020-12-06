Barbara J. Wingender French

Barbara is remembered for her giving spirit; she would quite literally give you the jacket off her back if you were cold. She went out of her way to feed every mouth, comfort every sorrow, and make everyone she touched feel loved. She sat on the board for the Senior Center in Lincoln and loved being able to give back to the community she loved so much. She spent hours and days canning vegetables and making her famous salsa surrounded by her dearest friends. She made sure to keep in contact with all of her friends; her dearest high school friends, her Wildflower family, and all of her Lincoln friends who could be found any day of the week having fun on her “veranda”. She taught her girls the importance on doing a good deed every day and to always be kind to strangers.