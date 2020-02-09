Baran, Robert Thaddeus

Former Helena resident Bob Baran passed away unexpectedly from heart failure at his home in Monument, Colorado.
Bob owned and operated Bob Baran Productions recording studio where he recorded many local Helena musicians, songwriters, and vocalists. He was a businessman in the community and wrote, produced and recorded jingles for numerous local businesses. As a writer, he developed several procedural operational manuals for Network Marketing companies and as a talented musician, he composed and recorded his own artistic arrangements and produced many of his recordings for distribution.
Bob always encouraged creativity and inspired others to follow their dreams and be passionate about their endeavors.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Irene and Ted Baran.
He is survived by his wife Masa in Colorado and his sister Suzanne Baran in Nevada. He leaves behind many friends and associates who respected Bob for his intelligence, talents, and inspiration.
