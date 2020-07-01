Bantz, Geraldine Mae

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 14, 1929 – June 27, 2020

Geraldine “Gerry” Mae Knight was born August 14, 1929 in Midby, Montana to Doris and Avery Knight. She spent her childhood and early adult life in Redstone. She started school shortly after turning five, graduated from Redstone High School at age 16 and signed her first teaching contract that summer. She taught at rural one-room schools, boarding with local families or living in the corner of the schoolroom.

On December 27, 1948, Gerry married Lawrence “Penny” Bantz. For several years, Gerry helped with the farm and the family dairy business. Later she resumed her teaching career in Redstone and then in Outlook. She attended many summer college sessions over the years and finally completed her BA in Education in 1969. Afer 30 plus years of teaching, Gerry retired in 1986.

Gerry was a born leader and organizer. She was involved in a multitude of community projects and served in leadership positions in several organizations, including the Methodist Church Women and Delta Kappa Gamma.