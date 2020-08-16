Ballinger, William George

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William George Ballinger, MD (1927-2020) passed away on August 6th 2020 at home.

Bill left an indelible mark on many lives. He was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, and a superb physician, in addition to being a pillar of the Helena community. To know Dr. Ballinger was to love him; his laughter, commanding presence, interest in others and his insatiable quest for knowledge were his most endearing traits.

He was deeply intelligent, committed to his profession and patients he loved, reading medical journals up to the end, and fair minded. Whether it was a brief encounter or a lifetime, Bill Ballinger will be remembered.

Dr. Ballinger’s distinguished career started with graduation at 19 from Ohio State University, where he completed pre-med in 3 years, followed by medical school at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio where he was the youngest member of his class. Bill did his residency in Dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, where he met Helen, fell in love and they married.

Following residency, Bill completed a fellowship at New York University, and moved to Washington D.C. to be an adjunct professor at George Washington University’s School of Medicine. It was in D.C. where Bill established his first private practice.