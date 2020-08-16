Ballinger, William George

William George Ballinger, MD (1927-2020) passed away on August 6th 2020 at home.
Bill left an indelible mark on many lives. He was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, and a superb physician, in addition to being a pillar of the Helena community. To know Dr. Ballinger was to love him; his laughter, commanding presence, interest in others and his insatiable quest for knowledge were his most endearing traits.
He was deeply intelligent, committed to his profession and patients he loved, reading medical journals up to the end, and fair minded. Whether it was a brief encounter or a lifetime, Bill Ballinger will be remembered.
Dr. Ballinger’s distinguished career started with graduation at 19 from Ohio State University, where he completed pre-med in 3 years, followed by medical school at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio where he was the youngest member of his class. Bill did his residency in Dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, where he met Helen, fell in love and they married.
Following residency, Bill completed a fellowship at New York University, and moved to Washington D.C. to be an adjunct professor at George Washington University’s School of Medicine. It was in D.C. where Bill established his first private practice.
In 1969, with a growing family and filled with a sense of adventure, a love of the outdoors and horses, they moved to Helena, Montana. Dr. Ballinger established a practice that served the western part of Montana including Helena, Great Falls and Bozeman. He continued to collaborate on research and publish after relocation to Montana.
In addition to his profession, which he loved, he was engaged politically and civically. Many organizations benefited from his passion, energy and generosity with a focus on education and the arts. A great supporter of Exploration Works, The Helena Symphony and Helena Education Foundation, he also volunteered for SCORE, Carroll College’s Nursing School, was an active member of Kiwanis, and a retired Army Colonel, having served in the Army, Army Reserves and the Air Force and as Montana’s civilian ambassador to the national commander of the Army Reserve.
William Ballinger is survived by his wife, Helen, and his adult children John Ballinger (Erika) and Anne Morrissey (Richard), and his five grandchildren, Adrian and Sofia Ballinger and Henry, Claire and Audrey Morrissey. He is predeceased by his sister, Susan, and his parents Helen and George Ballinger.
All will miss his laugh, booming voice and zest for life.
A family service will be held. Due to COVID, a celebration of life is planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate in my father’s memory to the Helena Education Foundation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of William.
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
