Richard Prentis Baker was born February 3, 1937, to Alfred “Bun” and Mildred Baker in Cashmere, Washington. He passed from this world on January 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Rich attended school in Ephrata, Washington and Seward, Alaska, graduating from EHS in 1955. He enjoyed many days with his dad hunting birds and fishing for salmon and sturgeon at the family cabin on the coast. Through Bun, Rich also became a life-long Mason. He maintained membership in the Boulder, Montana chapter until his death.
Rich met Evelyn Pitts in Long Beach, CA and she shared her phone number. Three months later, they married on March 13, 1960, in Williams, California. The newlyweds soon left to spend two years in Yokosuka, Japan while Rich served his country in the U.S. Navy. Their time in Japan elicited lifelong memories.
Upon return “stateside”, Rich began his career with IBM. His quest to get transferred to “anywhere close to home in Washington” landed the couple in Helena, Montana in 1964. It was in their home in Clancy that they would raise their two daughters and form lasting friendships. The Lump Gulch crowd became a bit infamous in their shenanigans involving card games, square dances, cross-county skiing, and various potlucks at the Old School House.
In 1979, Rich and Evelyn packed up and moved to be closer to his family in Long Beach, Washington where Rich started his construction company, R. P. Baker Co., on the Peninsula. Deep sea fishing, crabbing, and harvesting razor clams were all a means to enjoy a good meal while trying to ignore the gray weather.
Upon retirement Rich and Ev began to escape winters at “The Beach” for sunnier climates in Yuma, Arizona. For fifteen plus years they traveled with their trailer to visit friends and family in Montana, Colorado, California and Oregon.
In 2016, Mom and Dad uprooted again to move “back home” to Ephrata. It was here that they found a welcoming community of old school mates, new neighbors, and Pinochle-playing pals.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Evelyn. Daughters Denise (Mark) VanArtsdale and Michelle (Brent) Cole also survive Rich. Kody and Kaleb Wilson, Dawson VanArtsdale, Erin (Preston) Sangster and Taalyr McCarty, as well as great-grandchildren Zophia Lee and James Sangster, will miss their Grandpa. Cousins, nieces and nephews will certainly miss Rich’s dry sense of humor. Buddy Dog also survives.
The family wishes to extend our most sincere thanks to the friends and neighbors who have helped navigate Rich’s declining health. Additionally, the nurses and staff at Assured Hospice have been invaluable with their care and support. Per Rich’s request, there will be no services at this time. The family will gather next summer to celebrate a life well-lived.
