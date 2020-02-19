Baker, Ralph James

Oct. 31, 1929 – Jan. 26, 2020
On January 26, 2020, Ralph James Baker passed at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis.
Ralph was born on Halloween, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of Joe and Helen Baker.
After high school, a year in college, and a stint in the Army, he returned to Detroit where he married Betty Tyrie. They raised two children, Rick and Tim.
Ralph and Betty divorced in the late 70’s, and he married Phyllis Summers.
His passion for hunting and fishing led them to Montana and they lived in Helena, where they made many friends. Later they moved between Florida and Michigan. Ralph returned to Montana where he passed away.
He is survived by his brother Alfred and sister Blanche, sons Rick and Tim, stepson Bryan, stepdaughter Sarah, grandchildren Olivia, Matt, Zach, Valerie, Morgan, great grandchild Norah, and a great many nieces and nephews.
Ralph did not want a service. Instead, please direct donations to your local Salvation Army or the Helena Trail Riders, P.O. Box 4801, Helena, MT 59604.
