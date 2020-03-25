Badgett, William D.

May 23, 1947 - March 19, 2020

William Badgett, known to family and friends as “Bill” and Willy”, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a long time resident of East Helena. In 1992 he moved to Elliston where he spent the remainder of his life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill was born to Karlton “Dud” Badgett and Ruth Fellows Badgett on May 23, 1947 in Billings, MT. He spent his childhood years in Nye and Broadview where he graduated high school in 1965.

Bill served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers from 1966 to 1968, one and a half years of which was spent in Vietnam. The remainder of his service was in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary of 13 years. Daughters, Tawnya Parke, Hope (Elliot) Grayson and Lisa (Darren) Lopez. Sons Charlie (Sharon) Popp and Tony (Michelle) Popp. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

To honor Bill’s life, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.

To plant a tree in memory of William Badgett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.