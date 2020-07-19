Audrey Ramona Anderson

Few obstacles slowed Audrey. At her Helena home in 2002, Audrey slipped on some ice on the deck, fell, and broke her leg and arm. Less than 24 hours later, laid up in a hospital bed before surgery, she was quizzing one of her grandsons on U.S. history. A couple broken bones weren’t about to break her promise of helping one of her family members study for a test.

She put her family first and rarely complained about her own circumstances.

Macular degeneration eventually dimmed her eyesight, limiting many of the personal freedoms she experienced in life. Yet, even with a physical limitation, Audrey’s attitude remained upbeat. She found ways to continue challenging herself and bettering herself.

She demanded a lot of her family, too. She pushed her children and grandchildren to strive for 4.0 GPAs. That pressure to be their best came from a good place -- even if it could be trying.

Her children and grandchildren sometimes remark they were given their patience from Orris, the humble husband and perhaps the most patient man in the world. There was nary a task Orris didn’t complete to Audrey’s liking -- and, boy, were there many! The two were perfect for each other, and the best role models their families could ask for.

At the root of her sky-high expectations: Love.