Ashley, Joan

Joan passed away unexpectedly, at St Peter’s Hospital, on the afternoon of February 18, 2020. Her daughter, Terri, was by her side.

Joan was born in Butte, MT to Bert and Barbara McGuin on Sept 10, 1938. She graduated from Helena High School Class of 1956 and from Carroll College with a BS in nursing in 1960. She married J. Mayo Ashley on Sept 9, 1961 and they were together 57 years before Mayo’s death in 2018. She worked as a nurse, in some form, her entire working life. Her career included 3 years of teaching at St Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula and being the Director of Cooney Convalescent Center.

Joan enjoyed traveling with Mayo. Her favorites were Hawaii and Ireland. She was an avid golfer and reader. Lately she loved spending time with her sweet dog Cinnamon and dinners with her good friend Shirley. She found a new parish home at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and loved Saturday evening Mass with Father Dan.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband Mayo. She is survived by daughter Tracy Clinch (Terry) of Seattle, WA and daughter Terri Ashley of Helena. Joan is also survived by her 5 grandchildren: Keenan, Tanner, Shae, Liam and Emily.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to the IMPACT Fund at Carroll College or the charity of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joan.

