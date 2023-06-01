TOMPKINS, James C., age 85, of Helena, passed away May 27, 2023. Viewing will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church 400 S. Oakes St., Helena, Montana, on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Jim's name to St. Peter's Hospice, 201 S. California St., Helena, Montana, or Plymouth Congregational Church. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jim.