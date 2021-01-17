Arthur R. ‘Art’ Michaels

Art married Nadia and they had three daughters. They lived in Dolton, Il, before moving to England for his job. They spent two years there and enjoyed many family vacations in different European cities. They settled in Salt Lake City. Nadia passed in 1988.

Art married Pat in 1990. They lived in Salt Lake City until his retirement. They moved to Clancy, Mt in 1999 where they lived close to their daughter, Joy, and her family. They enjoyed having their other children visit on several occasions over the years. Many times, Art was heard saying “moving to Montana was the best thing we ever did”. Relaxing on their back deck, looking at their beautiful view of the Sleeping Giant, brought them great joy. They traveled a great deal through the years. Their adventures took them on an Alaskan cruise and a trip to Hawaii. They bought a motor home and made many memories with their grandchildren, friends, and different camping groups they belonged to. They especially enjoyed their travels with their good friends Dale and Eileen Vieau.