Arthur R. ‘Art’ Michaels passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021. Art was born on January 7, 1930 to Theodore & Daisy Michaels in Hammond, Indiana.
Art leaves to cherish his memory his wife Patricia; Daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Brown, Jennifer (Gary) Zielinski, Linda (Chris) Oberle; Step-children, Carla (Jeff) Ranta, Joy (Mike) Young, Mark (Coral) Bachusz, Paul (Terri) Bachusz; Grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Jamie, Joe, Melody, Jeris, Nadia, Jeremy, Kevin, Kyle, Dylan, Ryan, Devyn, Tyler & Zac; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Ann (Joe) Mangaracina, & Virginia (late Richard) Michaels; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and wife Nadia.
Art graduated from Hammond Tech in 1948 and Illinois Institute of Technology with a BS in Mechanical engineering in 1954. He served his country in the Army as a cartographer during the Korean War.
Art married Nadia and they had three daughters. They lived in Dolton, Il, before moving to England for his job. They spent two years there and enjoyed many family vacations in different European cities. They settled in Salt Lake City. Nadia passed in 1988.
Art married Pat in 1990. They lived in Salt Lake City until his retirement. They moved to Clancy, Mt in 1999 where they lived close to their daughter, Joy, and her family. They enjoyed having their other children visit on several occasions over the years. Many times, Art was heard saying “moving to Montana was the best thing we ever did”. Relaxing on their back deck, looking at their beautiful view of the Sleeping Giant, brought them great joy. They traveled a great deal through the years. Their adventures took them on an Alaskan cruise and a trip to Hawaii. They bought a motor home and made many memories with their grandchildren, friends, and different camping groups they belonged to. They especially enjoyed their travels with their good friends Dale and Eileen Vieau.
In 2018, Art and Pat moved to Hunters Pointe retirement community. They enjoyed the staff and the new acquaintances they met there. Art spent his final days there at Pat’s side.
Art was a lover of good food. If he could have, he would have started every meal with dessert. He never missed a chance to have his ice cream and tried to keep a stash of Klondike bars in the freezer.
Art had many talents. He was witty and funny, always ready to share a good joke or pun. He was an excellent piano player, enjoyed a good game of chess, and subscribed to the newspaper so he could work the daily crossword puzzles. But his real talent was in his paintings. You could see his favorite pieces as you walked around his home and in the homes of his family.
Art and Pat were members of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena, MT. They attended the many activities offered through the church.
Art will be cremated and laid to rest at the Fort Harrison VA Cemetery in Helena, MT. Due to the Covid pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Art’s wife, Pat, and his family would like to thank all his doctors, nurses, and caregivers at St. Peter’s Health who provided him with kind and compassionate care in the 6 days he was there. We appreciate everyone! In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Art’s name to a
Veteran’s charity (Tunnels to Towers, Wounded Warriors) or a Covid related charity (Feeding America, Dave Portnoy’s Barstool sports or Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund) that helps struggling businesses through the pandemic. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Art.
