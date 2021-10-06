1938-2021

As the sun rose on September 14, 2021, Arnold Keith Lyon hiked to his final destination. Our beloved Arnold (aka: AK, Arnster, Arnie, Packrat, Frog, Doc) was born in Topeka, Kansas, to Lois and Frank Lyon in 1938. His younger sister, Pat (Reineke), completed the family five years later. Arnold came into this world with a spirit of adventure and a thirst for knowledge.

In 1950, his family moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where he attended Central High School and spent most of his time bowhunting, spearfishing, and playing basketball and baseball. (As if by fate, he had a tooth knocked out on a pitch by future Hall of Famer, Don Drysdale.) His sophomore year, he met Donna Sue Jones – the best catch of his life. From that point on, she wholeheartedly supported his dreams and adventurous spirit. They made the perfect team whether canoeing the Ozarks, sailing the Great Barrier Reef, hunting in the Yukon, skiing Big Sky and Chamonix, horse packing into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, or selling Hobie Cat sailboats. The list goes on. They were married in 1959, and adventure was one of the core tenets of their life together.