Arlene Lorraine Christopherson Ernest, passed away June 20, 2020. Arlene was born May 1, 1924, near Witoka, Minnesota. Arlene was the fourth of four children born to Gustave and Eva Christopherson.

Arlene grew up on a farm doing chores and farm work with her father and brother. She preferred working outdoors with the boys and working with the animals and the tractor. She was adept at milking the cows and drove the tractor and truck by the age of 12.

Arlene attended rural schools until high school when she became a ‘city girl’ moving in with her Grandma Fisher to attend high school in Winona, Minnesota. Arlene loved music and was an excellent dancer and she had many partners at local dances. Although Arlene was a straight A student, she skipped college to join the wartime workforce.

At age 14, Arlene met her future husband, Norton Ernest, when he fell through the ceiling of her family’s home while working a summer job with his electrician father. The two married in 1942. Norton served in the Army and Arlene worked for the Army, first in Minnesota and then in California at Fort Ord.