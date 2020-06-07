Applegate, Clarence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clarence left us the evening of June 1, 2020, holding the hand of his forever love, Jean.

Clarence was born September 14, 1935 to Crawford and Marie Applegate, the fifth of seven children, just one month before the October 1935 Helena earthquake.

Never afraid of hard work, Clarence held down several jobs throughout his life, many times having more than one job at a time. He worked at Associated Foods where he and Jean met. She wasn’t fond of him at first, but his charming personality and witty sense of humor eventually won her over. They wed on October 29, 1959 in Rawlins, Wyoming and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The addition of children, Rod and Sharon, completed their family.

After leaving Associated Foods, he went to work at the State Liquor Warehouse. After working 35 years, he retired as the Liquor Warehouse Bureau Chief in 1993.