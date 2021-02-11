Dec. 22, 1976 - Feb. 2, 2021
Anne Catherine Reeves succumbed to her decades-long battle with epilepsy on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at her home in Hamilton, Montana.
A fierce spirit known for her contagious smile and effusive kindness, Annie was an eternal optimist. Through all her struggles, she remained full of hope. She welcomed anyone and everyone into her heart, and she was never too busy to share a conversation—whether with family, friends, or strangers.
Annie had a brilliant mind and an innate understanding of everything mechanical—from cars to small engine repair. She helped design the home she once lived in on Mullen Pass and recently rewired the electrical in her living room. She was also a gifted artist in pretty much every medium she tried: painting, photography, ceramics, beading, welding, woodworking.
Annie was born in Bozeman, Montana on December 22, 1976, to John and Debbie Reeves, and she spent most of her childhood in Ocean Shores, Washington before moving with her family to Helena in 1993. She was as comfortable in physics class as she was in advanced automotive, and she was a valedictorian of her graduating class at Helena High.
After spending a few years in Havre, she returned to Helena to help her parents run the family restaurant, RB Drive-In. From there, she went to work at Montana City Grill & Saloon before settling at home to raise her daughter, Syrah Lovesong Shaw. Nothing gave Annie more pride than her sweet Syrah, and in Syrah, we see many of Annie's most beautiful qualities: kindness, love of animals, and incredible resilience.
In May of 2019, Annie met Ollie Johnson, the true love of her life, and the two of them created a beautiful home together in Hamilton. Annie loved hiking and canoeing in Montana's landscape, taking her dog, Zero, for walks along the Bitterroot River, cooking delicious dinners and desserts, snowboarding at Lost Trail, and helping Ollie navigate the challenges of Covid, isolation, and distance-learning for his classroom of kindergarteners. Though much too short, Annie's time with Ollie was everything she wanted and deserved—supportive, loving, adventurous, and free.
Annie is survived by her loving partner Ollie Johnson; daughter Syrah Shaw; parents John and Debbie Reeves; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Reeves and Luke Muszkiewicz; nieces Hannah and Margot Muszkiewicz; and aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends.
Cremation has taken place. Please share your memories and photos of Annie at her online memorial: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/anne-catherine-reeves/6688, where you can also make a donation in her honor.
