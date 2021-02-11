Dec. 22, 1976 - Feb. 2, 2021

Anne Catherine Reeves succumbed to her decades-long battle with epilepsy on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at her home in Hamilton, Montana.

A fierce spirit known for her contagious smile and effusive kindness, Annie was an eternal optimist. Through all her struggles, she remained full of hope. She welcomed anyone and everyone into her heart, and she was never too busy to share a conversation—whether with family, friends, or strangers.

Annie had a brilliant mind and an innate understanding of everything mechanical—from cars to small engine repair. She helped design the home she once lived in on Mullen Pass and recently rewired the electrical in her living room. She was also a gifted artist in pretty much every medium she tried: painting, photography, ceramics, beading, welding, woodworking.

Annie was born in Bozeman, Montana on December 22, 1976, to John and Debbie Reeves, and she spent most of her childhood in Ocean Shores, Washington before moving with her family to Helena in 1993. She was as comfortable in physics class as she was in advanced automotive, and she was a valedictorian of her graduating class at Helena High.