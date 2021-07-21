Ann Louise (Sado) Fay

Ann's artistic gift was displayed throughout her home. First, she decorated with original designs and paintings on the walls. Later, she painted portraits of loved ones or beautiful scenic places. Ann's love of animals was a constant reminder of her own caring nature. She adopted everything from dogs to squirrels, robins and tropical fish. Ann graciously hosted family and friends from near or far. She often said, "There are two seasons in Montana: winter and company." Throughout the years, Ann enjoyed sledding, starting water fights, hiking, swimming, card games, singing, playing the piano, being an active parishioner within the Cathedral of St. Helena (teaching religious education, delivering Communion to nursing homes, participating in the League of the Sacred Heart activities, etc.). If Ann was on the phone, she was most likely passing on prayer requests. Ann's laughter was contagious, her kindness sincere.