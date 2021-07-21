April 20, 1928 - July 17, 2021
Ann Louise (Sado) Fay joined the saints in Heaven on July 17, 2021. She was living at the Village Senior Residence in Missoula, MT and died of natural causes. Ann lived a full 93 years of life.
Ann was born in Great Falls, Montana on April 20, 1928, to Genevieve (Weisner) and Michael Sado. At age three, she and her family moved to Helena, where Ann would spend the majority of her life.
Ann attended St. Helena Grade School and graduated from Cathedral High School. She worked for the Montana Highway Patrol before moving to New York City.
In New York Ann worked for Look magazine, then for her Uncle Ray Weisner's real estate firm in Salisbury, Maryland. After several months of big city life, Montana - and a certain young man who had been her pen pal during WW II - called her home. Ann married her pen pal and life partner, John S. Fay, in the Cathedral of St. Helena on June 19, 1948. They celebrated more than 50 years together on what John called, "The Holy Sea of Matrimony," through calmleasant times and the occasional storm.
With love, humor and just enough discipline, Ann and John raised four children--Michel Ann, Kally, Casey and Peggy. Ann instilled a strong Christian faith in her children through her actions within her family, church and community.
Ann's artistic gift was displayed throughout her home. First, she decorated with original designs and paintings on the walls. Later, she painted portraits of loved ones or beautiful scenic places. Ann's love of animals was a constant reminder of her own caring nature. She adopted everything from dogs to squirrels, robins and tropical fish. Ann graciously hosted family and friends from near or far. She often said, "There are two seasons in Montana: winter and company." Throughout the years, Ann enjoyed sledding, starting water fights, hiking, swimming, card games, singing, playing the piano, being an active parishioner within the Cathedral of St. Helena (teaching religious education, delivering Communion to nursing homes, participating in the League of the Sacred Heart activities, etc.). If Ann was on the phone, she was most likely passing on prayer requests. Ann's laughter was contagious, her kindness sincere.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mickey and Gen Sado; her husband, John; John's parents, Fergus, Sr. and Gertrude Fay; her brother, Ron Sado; her brother-in-law, Pat Coyle; her brothers-in-law and their wives, Fergus, Jr. and Lesla Fay and Jim and Rosanna Fay. She is survived by her sisters, Patty Coyle and Jeaneen (Bob) Murphey; and by her children, Michel Ann (Jim) Salisbury, Kally (Phil) Porrini, Casey Fay, and Peggy (Tim) Willems. She will be greatly missed by her children and her grandchildren--Ryan (Juli) Salisbury, Greg (Michelle) Salisbury, Kathy Tomascak, Nick (Lara) Porrini, AJ (Claire) Porrini, Kaylee (Nate) Colon, and Steffani (Joe) Roller. Also surviving Ann are 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews who love her.
Ann's family would like to thank the Village Senior Residence of Missoula and Hospice of Missoula for their care and kindness.
A vigil, in Ann's honor, will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church (420 W. Pine St., Missoula, MT 59802) on Monday, July 26 at 6:00 PM. Also at St. Francis Xavier Church, Ann's funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:30 AM. There will be a reception at the church, following Mass.
graveside service for Ann will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, 3685 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:30 AM.
Any donations or memorials, in Ann's honor, may go to Hospice of Missoula (1900 S. Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59801) or St. Francis Xavier Church (420 W. Pine St., Missoula, MT 59802). Online Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
