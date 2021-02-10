Sept. 9, 1958 - Feb. 3, 2021

Ann Lauree (Belden) Super passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.

Ann was born on September 9, 1958 in Havre, MT., the daughter of Harry and Dorthy Belden.

Ann attended Harlem schools, graduating in 1976 and moving to Helena where she attended Carroll College majoring in Dental Hygiene. She would later work as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. John Jost. She truly loved working as a Hygienist, especially with the kids. Having the kids in the community recognize her as their “tooth lady” made her very happy. Ann was very close with her co-workers and appreciated them deeply. In addition to being a Hygienist, Ann enjoyed taking a lot of photographs and participating in “craft night” with her sisters and friends.

Ann married Jeff Super in 1980 and they had 2 children: John and Austen.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dorthy, and her brother, Curt. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Super, son John (Mary and Grandson, Asher) and son Austen, sisters Cathy (Bob) Johnson, Bonni Belden and Jannel Okeson, all living in Helena area.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Ronald McDonald House.

A private service has taken place. Retz Funeral Home has assisted the family.