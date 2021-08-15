Dec. 28, 1925 - Aug. 6, 2021

Ann Alice Ragan Kirksey, age 95, was called to her Heavenly home on August 6, 2021, after a long journey that took her through the valley of dementia.

Ann was born in Shelley, Idaho on December 28, 1925 to Raymond and Minnie (Kinney) Ragan. She joined an older brother, Kenneth. Ann grew up in Shelley and Idaho Falls, graduating from high school in Idaho Falls in 1944. Ann's musical ability was evident from an early age, and after high school she went to Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon to study music and further develop her talents. Already accomplished as a vocalist and pianist, she also learned to play the organ while at Linfield.

After her time at Linfield, Ann returned to Idaho Falls where she married the love of her life, Samuel Kirksey, on June 15, 1945. In 1947 the Kirksey's moved to Townsend, Montana. Sam brought with him the knack for growing potatoes. They farmed in the Townsend and Toston area for nearly 60 years. Four children were born to them. Kent was born in 1946. Steve arrived in 1947. Timothy was born in 1952. Sadly, due to complications, Timmy died soon after his birth. A daughter, Cindy, was welcomed in 1956.