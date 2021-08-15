Dec. 28, 1925 - Aug. 6, 2021
Ann Alice Ragan Kirksey, age 95, was called to her Heavenly home on August 6, 2021, after a long journey that took her through the valley of dementia.
Ann was born in Shelley, Idaho on December 28, 1925 to Raymond and Minnie (Kinney) Ragan. She joined an older brother, Kenneth. Ann grew up in Shelley and Idaho Falls, graduating from high school in Idaho Falls in 1944. Ann's musical ability was evident from an early age, and after high school she went to Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon to study music and further develop her talents. Already accomplished as a vocalist and pianist, she also learned to play the organ while at Linfield.
After her time at Linfield, Ann returned to Idaho Falls where she married the love of her life, Samuel Kirksey, on June 15, 1945. In 1947 the Kirksey's moved to Townsend, Montana. Sam brought with him the knack for growing potatoes. They farmed in the Townsend and Toston area for nearly 60 years. Four children were born to them. Kent was born in 1946. Steve arrived in 1947. Timothy was born in 1952. Sadly, due to complications, Timmy died soon after his birth. A daughter, Cindy, was welcomed in 1956.
Ann was involved in several activities and organizations in Townsend. She was a member of the Methodist church, where she served as an organist and choir director for over 50 years. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and served as the State President for Montana Rebekahs in 1965-66. Ann was active in her local chapter of Eastern Star and also served two terms as Grand Organist for Montana Grand Chapter. Ann was Mother Advisor for Rainbow Girls in the 1970's. Her involvement with these organizations gave her numerous opportunities for travel in the United States and Canada. Ann loved to travel. She even managed to get Sam away from the farm for a few trips, including two to Hawaii.
Sam retired from farming in 2003, and they moved from the farm into Townsend. Sam passed away in 2007. Ann continued to live in Townsend until 2014, when she moved to Shelby, MT. In Shelby she resided at the Marias Heritage Assisted Living. Residents at the Heritage enjoyed listening when Ann played the piano. Health issues necessitated a move to nursing care in 2018, and she moved to Extended Care in Conrad. Her family is grateful for the compassionate care she received, both in Shelby and in Conrad.
In addition to her parents, husband, and infant son, Ann is preceded in death by a son, Kent Kirksey; brother, Kenneth Ragan; grandson-in-law, Anthony DelVecchio; and nephews, Ron Ragan and Ray Ragan.
Ann is survived by her son Steve (Janet) Kirksey, daughter Cindy (Mike) Fretheim, and daughter-in-law Cynda Kirksey. Six grandchildren: Shelby Nordhagen (Daren), Amanda Warren (Curtis), Traci DelVecchio, Jeff Kirksey (Sarah), Mark Fretheim (Jordynn), and Cody Fretheim; seven great-grandchildren: Campbell, Everett, Titus, Bennett, Wesley, Audrey and Tori; and nephews Rod Ragan, Reed Ragan and niece Marjory Houdyshell also survive Ann.
We rejoice in knowing that Ann is now with her Savior, her mind and body made whole again. We are sure that many joyful reunions are taking place, and her beautiful soprano voice is adding to the Heavenly Choir.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20th at Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend. A reception will follow the burial at the Townsend United Methodist Church, 200 N. Cedar Street in Townsend. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ann.
