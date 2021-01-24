Anita Kearns, age 82, passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital, Helena. To all of us, she was the lady with the sparkle in her eye.

Anita was born in Bozeman, Montana August 01, 1938 to John W. and Mary (Winistorfer) Haniuk. She and her six brothers and sisters were raised in Helena. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956 in Helena.

She worked for the Western Insurance Agency and the Montana Historical Society after high school graduation. She was a receptionist for Dr. Wm Wise until her marriage to James William Kearns (Bill) on January 27, 1968.

Anita had a quiet presence, but with her wry sense of humor and her creative talents, the sparkle in her eye came through.

She lived her life in Townsend where she and Bill raised Mary Lynn and James Thomas (Jamie). She surrounded them with love and creativity. Her talents played out in Creative Homemakers Craft Club, Hospital Auxiliary fundraisers, quilting and as a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She shown in the Rotary Variety Show, which she and Bill enjoyed so much.