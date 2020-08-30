Angove, Clyde John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clyde John Angove passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a brief illness with his wife by his side. Clyde was born on September 27, 1934 to Edna and Julian Angove in Anaconda, Montana.

Clyde graduated from Butte High School in 1952, attended Montana School of Mines now (Montana Tech) in Butte for 2 years, was drafted into the Army, and in 1958 he began working at Morrison-Maierle, Inc. for 33 years as a drafting technician where he learned Cad systems of drafting. He then operated his own business, Cad Plotting Service for 12 years.

In 1964 he married Sally Rogers and they were married 55 years at the time of his passing. Together they had 3 children; Karen, David, and Pamela.

A big part of Clyde was passing on his love of the outdoors and sports onto his children and grandchildren. Also, his sense of humor. He would always try to make people laugh. He also liked foosball, handball, fly fishing, attending sports games (especially baseball), traveling internationally as well as in the U.S., and ping pong.