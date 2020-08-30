Angove, Clyde John

Clyde John Angove passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a brief illness with his wife by his side. Clyde was born on September 27, 1934 to Edna and Julian Angove in Anaconda, Montana.
Clyde graduated from Butte High School in 1952, attended Montana School of Mines now (Montana Tech) in Butte for 2 years, was drafted into the Army, and in 1958 he began working at Morrison-Maierle, Inc. for 33 years as a drafting technician where he learned Cad systems of drafting. He then operated his own business, Cad Plotting Service for 12 years.
In 1964 he married Sally Rogers and they were married 55 years at the time of his passing. Together they had 3 children; Karen, David, and Pamela.
A big part of Clyde was passing on his love of the outdoors and sports onto his children and grandchildren. Also, his sense of humor. He would always try to make people laugh. He also liked foosball, handball, fly fishing, attending sports games (especially baseball), traveling internationally as well as in the U.S., and ping pong.
Because of his finesse of the handball court, Clyde liked to refer to himself as “Clyde the Glide”. He was very proud of his handball championships. He garnered four Helena city singles championships in 1968, 69, 70 and 76 as well as 5 second-place finishes. At State, he earned three Masters singles titles 1976, 78, 79; One Golden Masters (over 50) singles crown 1986; one Golden Masters doubles championship (with Neil Christenson of Helena in 1985); and five state runner-up trophies. At the 1978 Western Canadian Finals, the modest Angove finished second after defeating Canadian Closed National Champion Don Kulch in the semis. He placed fourth at the USHA National Masters Invitational in Minneapolis in 1979.
Clyde was also very involved with the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Helena. He also volunteered with the Lewis and Clark County Red Cross and Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
Clyde is preceded in death by his father Julian, mother Edna, and sister Eleanor.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally; son David Angove, daughters Karen (Rick) Heiser; Pamela (Don) Chriske and; grandchildren: Travis (Krista) Pratt, Skyler (Denise) Angove, Rainbow Angove, Aurora Angove, Trason Dixon, Caylin Angove, and great grandchild, Alove Harper.
Graveside services took place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Memorials in Clyde’s name are suggested to Prickly Pear Land Trust, 40 Lawrence Street Helena, MT 59601, or Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Clyde.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.