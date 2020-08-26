Angove, Clyde John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clyde John Angove passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a brief illness with his wife by his side. Clyde was born on September 27, 1934 to Edna and Julian Angove. He was born in Anaconda, Montana.

Clyde went to Montana School of Mines in Butte for 2 years, was drafted into the Army, and worked at various careers over his lifetime. He mainly worked as a drafting technician.

In 1964 he married Sally Rogers and they were married 55 years at the time of his passing. Together they had 3 children; David, Pamela, and Karen.

A big part of Clyde was passing on his love of the outdoors and sports onto his children and grandchildren. Also, his sense of humor. He would always try to make people laugh. He also liked foosball, handball, fly fishing, attending sports games (especially baseball), traveling internationally and in the U.S., and ping pong.

Clyde was also very involved with the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Helena. Clyde volunteered at the Red Cross and Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

Clyde is preceded in death by his father Julian, mother Edna, and sister Eleanor.