Angove, Clyde John

Clyde John Angove passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a brief illness with his wife by his side. Clyde was born on September 27, 1934 to Edna and Julian Angove. He was born in Anaconda, Montana.
Clyde went to Montana School of Mines in Butte for 2 years, was drafted into the Army, and worked at various careers over his lifetime. He mainly worked as a drafting technician.
In 1964 he married Sally Rogers and they were married 55 years at the time of his passing. Together they had 3 children; David, Pamela, and Karen.
A big part of Clyde was passing on his love of the outdoors and sports onto his children and grandchildren. Also, his sense of humor. He would always try to make people laugh. He also liked foosball, handball, fly fishing, attending sports games (especially baseball), traveling internationally and in the U.S., and ping pong.
Clyde was also very involved with the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Helena. Clyde volunteered at the Red Cross and Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
Clyde is preceded in death by his father Julian, mother Edna, and sister Eleanor.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally; son David Angove, daughters Karen (Rick) Heiser; Pamela (Don) Chriske and; grandchildren: Travis (Krista) Pratt, Skyler (Denise) Angove, Rainbow Angove, Aurora Angove, Trason Dixon, Caylin Angove, and great grandchild, Alove Harper.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrsion. Due to Covid restrictions, a bring your own picnic lunch will follow the service at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds. Memorials in Clyde’s name are suggested to Prickly Pear Land Trust, 40 Lawrence Street Helena, MT 59601, or Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Clyde.
