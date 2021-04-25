“It's amazing how a sound or smell can take one back to a time and a place without warning. If we are able to be open to it all in the moment, we'd have a better chance of allowing the memory to come back later." – Andy Fitzhugh
Andrew Scott Fitzhugh was born April 29, 1971 in Traverse City, Michigan and left us all too soon on February 23, 2021 on a beautiful sunny day in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his loving family.
Andy spent his childhood in Northern Michigan, specifically in Frankfort. Andy's younger years would be spent on a baseball diamond playing little league and playing football for the Frankfort Panthers. He had a passion for the outdoors, which would follow him into his adulthood. Andy played college football at Kalamazoo College briefly before transferring the University of Utah. Once Andy headed out west, he never looked back.
Andy met Rebecca Rohrer at the University of Utah campus in the spring of 1991 and they went on their first date September 29, 1991. Andy and Rebecca were engaged on December 26, 1994 and would carry on a long distance relationship before marrying June 29, 1996 at the Sherwood Park United Church.
Andy and Rebecca spent their early years there building their life together in Salt Lake City, UT before finding their forever home in Helena, MT. Andy's most precious gifts are his daughters Hannah Scott and Emma Rebecca. The love they shared with their dad was a special gift that they will hold tight as they continue on their journey and build lives of their own carrying on his motto, “Family first, love always and never take a day for granted.” Andy and his girls spent many hours on the ski hill and both girls were blessed with a “ski day” with their dad shortly before his passing.
Andy was an avid outdoors enthusiast. He could often be found on a ski hill, a mountain trail on his bike, or fly-fishing on a winding river. Above all Andy was a dad. Andy was a ski dad, a gym dad, a track and cross country dad and even a ballet dad. Andy had several cameo's in Queen City Ballet's Nutcracker.
Andy has left a hole in the hearts of many including his wife Rebecca, daughters Hannah and Emma his parents Dale Fitzhugh and Melanie Herren, brother Michael (April) Fitzhugh, his Canada family in laws Joe and Diane Rohrer, Jodi (Al) Elgie, Austin and Tyler Elgie, Jay (Stacy) Rohrer and many aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, employees and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Andy through acts of love and kindness. Always say I love you; you never know when these words will be your last. Family first. Go on an adventure, take that trip, and go skiing, biking or fishing.
Services celebrating Andy's life will be conducted on July 23rd at 3pm at Great Divide.
“Many go fishing all their lives without knowing that it is not the fish they are after.” –Henry David Thoreau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.