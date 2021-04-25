“It's amazing how a sound or smell can take one back to a time and a place without warning. If we are able to be open to it all in the moment, we'd have a better chance of allowing the memory to come back later." – Andy Fitzhugh

Andrew Scott Fitzhugh was born April 29, 1971 in Traverse City, Michigan and left us all too soon on February 23, 2021 on a beautiful sunny day in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his loving family.

Andy spent his childhood in Northern Michigan, specifically in Frankfort. Andy's younger years would be spent on a baseball diamond playing little league and playing football for the Frankfort Panthers. He had a passion for the outdoors, which would follow him into his adulthood. Andy played college football at Kalamazoo College briefly before transferring the University of Utah. Once Andy headed out west, he never looked back.

Andy met Rebecca Rohrer at the University of Utah campus in the spring of 1991 and they went on their first date September 29, 1991. Andy and Rebecca were engaged on December 26, 1994 and would carry on a long distance relationship before marrying June 29, 1996 at the Sherwood Park United Church.