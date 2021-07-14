Andrew Gray

Drew enlisted in the United States Army in 2009. He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Flight Training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He graduated CW1 and qualified to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Stationed in Germany, Andrew flew with Company A 3rd-158th Aviation Regiment AHB “Blue Stars”. His company deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 during Operation Enduring Freedom. After Germany, he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia from 2014 - 2018. He flew with the 4th RTB Flight Company “Ravens” and was an Instructor Pilot. Prior to his last flight for the U.S. Army in 2018, Drew appeared on screen as lead pilot on the History Channel's “Sniper: The Ultimate Competition”. CW2 Gray was honorably discharged in 2018, after eight years of service. Gray's decorations for service include NATO Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon 2nd Award, Army Achievement Medal 5th Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.