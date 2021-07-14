Oct. 11, 1985 - May 25, 2021
Andrew Gray died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was 35 years old. Andrew was a loyal son, brother, husband, and friend to many. An accomplished pilot, Andrew flew Black Hawk helicopters and single-engine fixed-wing aircraft. He skied the Alps, ran a Tough Mudder in the UK, and rode a hot air balloon in the Australian Outback. With an easy smile, larger than life walk, keen sense of humor, and undeniable courage; he was the best of us.
Andrew Gray (Drew) was born in Helena, MT on October 11, 1985, to Bill and Marcia Gray. He explored the mountains, lakes, and rivers throughout Montana with his two brothers and sister. Drew attended Kessler Elementary, CR Anderson Middle School, and Capital High School in Helena. At Capital High School, he lettered in Bruins soccer and played saxophone in the school band. Andrew trained for wildland and structure fires at Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department. He fought fires in Montana for DNRC Helena Unit Initial Attack and Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department. He graduated high school in 2004.
Andrew attended Montana State University Great Falls College of Technology where he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree through the paramedic program. He instructed the Emergency Medical Technician-Basic course as Adjunct Professor, worked shifts with local ambulance services, and was a flight paramedic for Montana Medical Transport. Andrew graduated from college in 2007.
Drew enlisted in the United States Army in 2009. He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Flight Training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He graduated CW1 and qualified to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Stationed in Germany, Andrew flew with Company A 3rd-158th Aviation Regiment AHB “Blue Stars”. His company deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 during Operation Enduring Freedom. After Germany, he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia from 2014 - 2018. He flew with the 4th RTB Flight Company “Ravens” and was an Instructor Pilot. Prior to his last flight for the U.S. Army in 2018, Drew appeared on screen as lead pilot on the History Channel's “Sniper: The Ultimate Competition”. CW2 Gray was honorably discharged in 2018, after eight years of service. Gray's decorations for service include NATO Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon 2nd Award, Army Achievement Medal 5th Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.
After the Army, Andrew flew three years for Firehawk Helicopters and was a rated Instructor Pilot. Captain Andrew Gray battled fires across the United States and overseas in Australia.
Unfortunately, Andrew was killed in a helicopter crash in Leesburg, Florida while he prepared for the 2021 fire season. Drew is survived by his wife, Brianne (FL), parents Bill and Marcia (MT), brothers Alex (Kelly, Emery, Clark) (WA) and James, sister Tessa (Andrew, Peter) (MT).
Donations can be made in his honor to Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Disabled American Veterans, or Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department.
Military burial with honors will take place on August 19, 2021, in Helena, Montana at Fort William Henry Harrison State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. local time. A Celebration of Life to follow. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Andrew.
