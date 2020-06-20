Andre, Jeanne Marie

The brilliant night sky over Clancy was made slightly more beautiful this week with the addition of a new star. The passing of Jeanne Marie Andre on June 15, 2020 added one more shining point of light to the heavens.
She died at home under the care of Frontier Hospice, surrounded by her children and siblings. Her last few months were difficult, following a rapid cascading of medical issues related to a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was brave and graceful until the end, but ultimately succumbed to the effects of this terrible disease.
Jeanne was born to Helen and Ralph Andre on January 13th, 1945 in Astoria, Oregon during the latter stages of WWII. There, she developed a love for the Pacific Ocean. She hopes her ashes will be carried out to the Pacific, via the rapids of her beloved Lochsa River where she nearly drowned on one of her numerous rafting trips.
Jeanne was the first of four children, the remainder of whom were born in Helena after the conclusion of Ralph’s Coast Guard service during the war. Paula was the number two sister, followed by Steve, and finally, John.
Jeanne was educated in Helena, graduating from Helena High School in 1963. She married Tom Ulberg shortly thereafter, then moved to Missoula where she supported Tom’s fine arts education.
She worked as a phone operator in those days, then through the years as a nurses aid, as “head cook and hog-slopper” at the Rock Creek Duck Ranch (a glorified hippie commune), as a bartender in Deer Lodge, as a medical records specialist at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, and ultimately as a Certified Tumor Registrar at St. Pete’s.
She retired in 2011 after 31 years of service to the hospital. It was at St. Pete’s that she helped develop a comprehensive oncology program, and helped the hospital to achieve accreditation with the Commission on Cancer. She was elected as the President of the Montana Cancer Registrars Association. There is quite a leap from head hog-slopper to Cancer Registrar State President, but that was Jeanne. So much talent, caring, and intelligence in such a modest and unassuming package.
Jeanne gave birth to her first child in 1964, Maren (Lisa) Marie Kuether-Ulberg, then to Thor Christian Ulberg, in 1969. She divorced Tom in 1972.
The kids were privileged to be educated not only in the public schools of Helena, but also in the natural habitat of Montana on the Duck Ranch, or in a tipi on the banks of the Bitterroot River where they “grew some food, fished for crawfish, ate thistles, and gathered berries”. It was there that Maren and Thor learned lessons in survival from Jeanne, and where Jeanne developed her own fierce independence and her will to survive.
When Maren married Jeffrey Kuether in 2001, Jeanne became a grandmother to three year old Torin. When Thor married Amanda Egler in 2005, she again had an instant grandchild in nine year old Amanda.
Although it took all of 42 years for Jeanne to take her first plane trip to visit John, Vicki and new nephew Christopher in Boston, she made up for lost time with sister-trips with Paula to China, to San Francisco, to her childhood home in Seaside, Oregon, and ultimately to Turkey where she vowed she would make more time to travel to far away places. If only she’d had the time.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Ralph Andre. She leaves behind her “fixer upper” / “little slice of heaven” in Clancy where she fought off relentless deer attacks on her lilacs and nurtured along the last great patch of Montana Bitterroot flowers in all of subdivided Jefferson County.
She is survived by her daughter, Maren (Jeffrey) Kuether-Ulberg of Richland, WA, her son, Thor (Teresa) Ulberg of Helena, grandchildren Torin Kuether-Ulberg and Allison (Alex) Dumpert, and great grandchildren Kade and Kaelyn Dumpert. She is also survived by her sister Paula Elliott of Santa Rosa, California, Steve Andre of Helena, and John (Vicki) Andre of Billings, along with numerous nieces and nephews scattered across the country.
Our family would like to thank all of Jeanne’s wonderful friends for their support and good vibes during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Dr. Thomas Weiner, and the Oncology and Intensive Care Department staff at St. Pete’s. We are also grateful for the caring and kind staff at Frontier Hospice. In lieu of flowers, unless they are Bitterroots to be added to Jeanne’s patch, please consider a donation in her name to the Helena Food Share, to the Helena Friendship Center, to the St. Labre Indian School Educational Association, to the Montana Democratic Party, or to the charity of your choice.
Per Jeanne’s wishes, there will not be a formal memorial, but that shouldn’t prevent you from a send-off of your particular choice, so please make it a memorable one. Godspeed dear sister.
