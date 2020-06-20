Andre, Jeanne Marie

She retired in 2011 after 31 years of service to the hospital. It was at St. Pete’s that she helped develop a comprehensive oncology program, and helped the hospital to achieve accreditation with the Commission on Cancer. She was elected as the President of the Montana Cancer Registrars Association. There is quite a leap from head hog-slopper to Cancer Registrar State President, but that was Jeanne. So much talent, caring, and intelligence in such a modest and unassuming package.

Jeanne gave birth to her first child in 1964, Maren (Lisa) Marie Kuether-Ulberg, then to Thor Christian Ulberg, in 1969. She divorced Tom in 1972.

The kids were privileged to be educated not only in the public schools of Helena, but also in the natural habitat of Montana on the Duck Ranch, or in a tipi on the banks of the Bitterroot River where they “grew some food, fished for crawfish, ate thistles, and gathered berries”. It was there that Maren and Thor learned lessons in survival from Jeanne, and where Jeanne developed her own fierce independence and her will to survive.

When Maren married Jeffrey Kuether in 2001, Jeanne became a grandmother to three year old Torin. When Thor married Amanda Egler in 2005, she again had an instant grandchild in nine year old Amanda.