Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Funeral Notices for Thursday, May 21, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

JAMISON, Van, age 72, of Helena, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Scottsdale, Az. Funeral services are pending. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Van.

TODAY

CRANTS, Evelyn “Evie”, age 82 of Helena passed away May 14, 2020. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID19 social distancing will be implemented at the services. A memorial service celebrating Evie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Evie.

WALCHUK, Mae, age 87, of Helena, passed away May 18, 2020 The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, May 21st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22nd at the Ronan Cemetery in Ronan, Montana. A memorial gift may be made to the Pearl and Peter Walchuk Memorial scholarship fund at Carroll College. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mae.

