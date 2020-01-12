Anderson, Robert E.

Bob passed away on January 7, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1933. He was a loving husband, dad and Papa.
He married his high school sweetheart, Bernice.They were married 62 years. He faithfully cared for her in her final years before she passed in December 2015. He worked hard to care for his family. Working until 62 years old at Helena Sand. Immediately after retirement he went back there another 10 years.
Bob loved bowling, playing cards at home or at casino. Also live keno and machine play at Motherlode. Never missed a week at buying lotto tickets!
He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice, infant daughter Sherry. His parents , 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his children Linda (Chris) Kirkland, Helena. Vicki (Ed) Flies Pittsburg Ca. Craig (Hanne) Anderson, Helena and 5 grandkids and 14 great grandkids.
You fought a hard fight and never gave up!
We will miss you always!
There will be a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.
